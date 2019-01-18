Apparent suicide at Bloomfield Police Department under investigation

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced Jan. 16 that the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating an apparent suicide that occurred in the Bloomfield Police Department.

The preliminary investigation indicates that on Jan. 15, retired Newark Police Lt. Patrick Montella, 58, of Bloomfield, who had been arrested for an alleged act of domestic violence and was expected to be released on a summons, shot himself in the Bloomfield Police Department while he was being processed.

He was transported to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:16 a.m. on Jan. 16.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No other information is available at this time.