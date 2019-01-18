Fatal Millburn hit and run under investigation

MILLBURN, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Millburn Police Chief Brian Gilfedder announced Jan. 14 that the Millburn Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating a fatal hit-and-run incident in Millburn that resulted in the death of 76-year-old Lynne Crow.

On Tuesday, Jan. 8, Crow’s body was discovered in the roadway near Chatham and Woodlawn roads in Millburn. Initially, it was thought she suffered a medical episode. The victim was transported to Morristown Memorial Hospital, where the treating physician informed police that it appeared she had sustained injuries consistent with being hit by a motor vehicle.

Following an autopsy by the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office, it was determined she died from blunt force trauma consistent with being hit by a motor vehicle. Consequently, the matter is being investigated by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office as a vehicular homicide.

The investigation is active and ongoing. At this time, no suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-847-7432.