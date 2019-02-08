Newark teacher’s aide charged with sexual assault

NEWARK, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose announced Feb. 8 that Liz Perez, 31, of Newark, was arrested by detectives from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit and charged with one count of second-degree sexual assault and one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

It is alleged that Perez, a per diem teacher’s aide at Dr. William H. Horton School in Newark, engaged in sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old student over the winter break. The assault allegedly occurred at her home. The child is a student at the school where she is employed.

These are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.