Man shot, killed on Alexander Ave.

NEWARK, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose announced Feb. 13 that the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating a fatal shooting.

On Feb. 12, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Keith Downey, 28, of Newark, was fatally shot in the 200 block of Alexander Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:04 p.m.

At this time, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-847-7432.