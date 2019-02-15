Executed search warrants in Newark yield drugs, guns

NEWARK, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose announced Feb. 14 that the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department and Rutgers Police Department, along with members of Newark Police Department’s Emergency Response Team, executed search warrants at two locations in Newark and recovered guns and crack cocaine.

At 804 South 12th St. in Newark, officers arrested Rhamil Carroll-O’Neal, 34, of Newark. He was charged with two counts of possession of a weapon, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribution, possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone and possession of drug paraphernalia. Also recovered at that location was one Colt revolver and one Mossberg Plinkster rifle .22 caliber.

The search warrant executed at 50-52 North 12th St., also in Newark, yielded 18 vials of crack cocaine and $451 in cash. Antwain O’Neal, 37, of Newark, was arrested for possession of crack cocaine.

These are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.