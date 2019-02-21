Former coach admits sexual assault

NEWARK, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced Feb. 21 that Kevin L. Jimenez, 30, of Belleville, has pleaded guilty to second degree sexual assault before Superior Court Judge Sheila A. Venable.

In entering his guilty plea, Jimenez admitted that while working as coach for a youth basketball team, he touched the then 12-year-old victim’s intimate body parts for sexual gratification. At the time of the sexual assault, the victim was one of the players on the team.

Jimenez was a coach for the Amateur Athletics Union, a youth basketball league that held practices at the Abundant Life Academy in Nutley and Our Lady of Sorrows in South Orange.

The defendant accepted the state’s plea offer, which calls for a sentence of eight years in New Jersey State Prison. Under the No Early Release Act, the defendant must serve 85 percent of that sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

After his release from prison, Jimenez will be subject to Megan’s Law registration and Parole Supervision for Life, according to Assistant Prosecutor Amani Abdellah.

“The defendant used his position as a coach to take advantage of the victim, which is a betrayal to the victim and the victim’s parents, who trusted him,” Abdellah said.

Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 8.