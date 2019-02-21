Newark police arrest man wanted for murder

NEWARK, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose announced Feb. 19 that Joe T. Carr, 23, of Newark, was arrested by Newark police for the murder of Keith Downey, 28, of Newark.

On Feb. 12, Downey was fatally shot in the 200 block of Alexander Avenue in Newark. He was pronounced dead at 6:29 p.m.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office obtained warrants charging Carr with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He was subsequently arrested in Newark.

These are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Additional information will be released as it becomes available. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-847-7432.