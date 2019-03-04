Police involved shooting referred to Grand Jury

NEWARK, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced Feb. 26 that the police-involved shooting that occurred on Jan. 28, in which a Newark police officer shot and killed one individual and injured another, will be presented to a Grand Jury in accordance with New Jersey Attorney General directives governing these incidents.

“The investigation is active and ongoing, but the evidence gathered, so far, raises serious questions about the officer’s conduct. Consequently, this matter will be presented to a Grand Jury for possible criminal charges,’’ Stephens said.

Attorney General Directive 2018-1 requires disclosure of body-worn video within 20 days or upon substantial completion of the investigation. According to the ECPO, Although transparency is of the utmost importance in this kind of investigation, the prosecutor’s office cannot release the footage at this time without compromising the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

“Serious investigations, as always, have been handled in a thorough and competent manner by this office for many years and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office is ready, willing and able to represent the public in the interest of justice,’’ Stephens added.

The shooting occurred on Monday, Jan. 28, at approximately 11:30 p.m. when a Newark police officer attempted to stop a motor vehicle for erratic driving in the area of Pennsylvania Avenue and Thomas Street. During that stop, it is alleged that the officer saw a handgun. While the officer called for backup, the driver of the vehicle drove away.

A pursuit ensued involving multiple police cars. It is alleged that an officer that joined the pursuit fired multiple gunshots, hitting both the driver and the passenger of the vehicle in the head. The driver ultimately died, while the passenger survived.

The investigation is being conducted by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Professional Standards Bureau. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Professional Standards Bureau at 862-520-3700.