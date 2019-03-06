Nutley man killed in motorcycle crash

NUTLEY, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Nutley Police Chief Thomas J. Strumolo announced March 1 that the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and the Nutley Police Department are investigating a fatal motor vehicle incident.

Timothy Keller, 35, of Nutley, was killed Feb. 28 when his Harley Davidson motorcycle collided with a Nissan Rogue at approximately 7 p.m. The motorcycle had been traveling north on East Passaic Avenue in Nutley. The driver of the car was preparing to turn into her driveway when the motorcycle driver lost control and struck the car, throwing the driver off the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at University Hospital.

No charges have been filed against the driver of the car. The investigation is active and ongoing.