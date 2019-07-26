Sheriff’s, BPD officers arrest two for narcotics

NEWARK, NJ — Two Newark residents were arrested July 24 by the Essex County Sheriff’s Office and narcotics charges were filed against them.

Sheriff Armando Fontoura stated that a task force comprised of sheriff’s detectives and Bloomfield police officers executed a search warrant for an apartment at a townhouse, located at 385 Roselle Ave. in Newark, at noon on July 24.

“In a bedroom our officers discovered 41-year-old Johnny Flournoy, who was in possession of 208 heroin-filled envelopes, stamped ‘THRILLER’ in green ink; 250 plastic vials of ‘crack’ cocaine; and $582 in cash,” Fontoura said.

Jennifer Pena, 29, was reportedly found to have four similarly marked decks of heroin in her bra.

Flournoy was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute CDS and one count on maintaining a fortified premises. Pena was charged with possession of CDS and was found to be the subject of an outstanding Superior Court warrant.