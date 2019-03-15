Juvenile arrested for carjacking off-duty police officer

NEWARK, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II announced March 11 that the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating a police-involved shooting that occurred when a juvenile allegedly carjacked an off-duty Newark police officer.

On Saturday, March 9, at approximately 2 p.m. in the area of 9 Schley Ave., an off-duty police officer discharged her weapon when a juvenile took her vehicle with her 12-year-old daughter in the car.

The child was able to escape from the car prior to shots being fired by the officer. The officer discharged a weapon during the encounter, but no one was struck by the gunfire.

The 17-year-old juvenile was arrested and charged with carjacking, conspiracy to commit carjacking and receiving stolen property. The name of the juvenile is not being released. The incident is being investigated by the Professional Standards Bureau of the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

No other information is available currently.