East Orange man charged with sexually assaulting 15-year-old

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II announced March 14 that Michael Bordo, 42, of East Orange, has been charged with sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child and luring — all second-degree offenses.

It is alleged that the crimes occurred between Oct. 1, 2018, and March 5, 2019, in an East Orange boarding home, where Bordo brought the victim, who lives in South Jersey.

The alleged crimes came to light when the victim’s mother discovered inappropriate text messages on her daughter’s iPad.

Bordo is currently being held at the Essex County Correctional Facility in Newark.

These are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Acting Essex County Prosecutor Stephens commended the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crimes Unit, the Middle Township Police Department and Somers Point Police Department for assisting with this case.