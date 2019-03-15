Law enforcement seizes half a million dollars in drugs and guns

NEWARK, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose announced March 14 that detectives from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force, whose members include detectives from the Newark Police Department, Rutgers Police Department and the Newark Police Department’s Emergency Response Team, executed three search warrants at locations in Livingston, Newark and East Orange and confiscated drugs with an estimated street value of half a million dollars.

“These charges are a part of our ongoing effort to rid our community of drug trafficking that potentially harms the quality of life for everyone by fueling violence and other illicit activities,” Stephens said. “We are asking for the assistance of the public in apprehending these three individuals, who remain at large.”

Drugs — including methamphetamines, marijuana, heroin and cocaine — were confiscated along with $19,108 in cash, three fully loaded firearms, drug paraphernalia and large amounts of marijuana edibles. Methamphetamines with an approximate street value of $29,130 was seized. Cocaine worth approximately $350,000, heroin worth approximately $200,000 and marijuana worth approximately $3,000 was confiscated. Jewelry worth $60,000 was also seized.

Search warrants were executed at three locations: an apartment in the 200 block of South Harrison Street in East Orange, a home at 23-25 Stecher St. in Newark, and a home at 28 Laurel Ave. in Livingston.

Karlin Grant, 45, of East Orange; Dennis Anderson, 47, of Livingston; and Jasmine Ingram, 39, of Irvington, were all charged with three counts of possession of a firearm, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of heroin with intent to distribute, conspiracy, possession of drug paraphernalia, receiving stolen property, possession of hollow-point ammunition, possession of prescription legend drugs, possession of a weapon while engaged in illegal drug offenses and possession of methamphetamines with intent to distribute.

In addition, all three were charged with violating the law by installing a surveillance system designed to detect police approaching the home in Newark.

“These charges are another example of success through our law enforcement partnerships with the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and Rutgers Police Department,” Ambrose said. “We will continue working vigorously to shut down the operations of individuals who bring guns and narcotics into our communities.”

These are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts should contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-847-7432.