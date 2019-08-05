Authorities investigate shooting homicide in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose announced that authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Newark early Saturday morning, Aug. 3.

Shortly after midnight, Newark police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 200 block of North Ninth Street. Arriving officers located an unresponsive male in the rear yard of a residence. The male, who was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:19 a.m.

The victim has been identified as Vernon A. Robinson, 34, of East Orange, according to Chief Assistant Prosecutor Thomas Fennelly, of the Prosecutor’s Homicide Unit.

This incident is being investigated by the Prosecutor’s Homicide Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department. The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Prosecutor’s Tips Line at 877-847-7432.

No further information is available at this time.