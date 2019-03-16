Reputed gang leader sentenced to life plus 10 years

NEWARK, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced March 15 that Naim “Stackz-Strafford” Jones, 42, of Newark, was sentenced to life plus 10 years by Superior Court Judge James W. Donohue after being convicted of conspiracy to commit murder and weapons offenses related the murder of William Porter IV, age 23.

In November 2018 an Essex County jury convicted Jones of conspiracy to commit murder, illegally possessing a handgun and possessing a handgun for an unlawful purpose.

On March 14, Donohue imposed sentence on Jones, noting that he led the conspiracy and that evidence demonstrated that he is the “Godfather” of the Red Breed Guerillas set of the Bloods, “at the top of the food chain.”

Assistant Prosecutor Adam B. Wells, who tried the case, discussed Jones role in this crime, and the history of violence in his prior record, including prior convictions related to a double homicide in 2004.

“Naim Jones’ heinous record of unrepentant violence, and role as a leader of violent street gangs left no reasonable alternative but to seek a life sentence for this, the third life he has been convicted of taking,’’ Wells said.

Porter was fatally shot on April 21, 2017, at approximately 2:30 a.m. as he exited a nightclub on Mulberry Street near the intersection of Oliver Street. The three defendants staged a carefully planned ambush-style execution of Porter. Porter was shot eight times, including six times to the face and neck.

On Nov. 5, an Essex County jury convicted Jones and two other men in connection with the murder of Porter.

Both Jones and Hakeem “Hakaveli-The Don” Maloney, 38, of Irvington, were convicted of conspiracy to commit murder, illegally possessing a handgun and possessing a handgun for an unlawful purpose.

The triggerman, Rashon “Numnutz” Jackson, 31, of Irvington, was convicted of conspiracy to commit murder, murder, weapons charges and charges related to hindering prosecution.

Jones is the reputed Godfather of the Red Breed Guerillas set of the Bloods, and Maloney is reputedly a very high-ranked member of the Bloods as well.

The state’s theory was that Jackson, an admitted “soldier” with the Bloods for the past 17 years, carried out the murder of Porter at the direction of Jones.

Jackson and Maloney were previously sentenced. Jackson was sentenced to life in prison; he must serve a minimum of 63 years and nine months before he is eligible for parole. Maloney was sentenced to 70 years in state prison, where he must serve 52 years and six months before he is eligible for parole.