29-year-old Newark man shot to death

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force is investigating a fatal shooting, according to an Aug. 7 press release from acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose.

On Aug. 6, at approximately 6 p.m., Newark police officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of 97 Sunset Ave. When they arrived on the scene, they discovered Jonathan R. Toledo-Key, 29, of Newark, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene at 6:30 p.m.

At this time, no arrests have been made. The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-847-7432.