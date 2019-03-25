Newark man convicted of vehicular homicide

NEWARK, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced March 22 that Garrett Carter, 52, of Newark, was convicted by an Essex County jury of vehicular homicide in connection with the death of Steven Dawkins, 39, of Orange.

Following a trial before Superior Court Judge Michael L. Ravin, the jury convicted Carter of striking and killing Dawkins as he crossed in the 200 block of West Market Street in Newark on Sept. 22, 2017, at 9:30 p.m.

At the time, Carter had a blood alcohol level of 0.168, which means he was operating his vehicle at twice the permitted level of intoxication. In New Jersey, a person is guilty of drunken driving if they operate a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 percent or greater.

Assistant Prosecutor Brian Pollock, who tried the case, said, “Driving is a privilege, not a right. As a driver, we owe a duty to those around us to remain of sober mind and sound judgment. Mr. Carter failed society at large — and specifically Steven Dawkins — in that duty when he chose to drive his vehicle while highly intoxicated on the night of the incident. Today’s verdict represents a sounding bell to the public that our citizenry will not tolerate such behavior.”

Sentencing is scheduled for June 3. Carter faces 10 to 20 years in New Jersey State Prison.