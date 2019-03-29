East Orange man charged with money laundering

NEWARK, NJ — An East Orange man was charged March 26 with conspiring to transact in criminal proceeds involving $2.36 million in funds obtained through a business email scheme, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced.

Samora Patterson, 40, is charged by complaint with one count of conspiring to transact in criminal proceeds.

According to the complaint, in March 2015, three related real estate companies entered into a multi-million dollar transaction to sell certain commercial real estate properties. “Title Company A” was the closing agent for the transaction.

On May 7, 2015, immediately before the transaction was scheduled to close, hackers impersonating the president of the three real estate companies sent a fraudulent email to Title Company A with wire instructions for the net closing proceeds. The fraudulent wire instructions directed Title Company A to wire $2.36 million to an account allegedly controlled by Patterson. Over the next several days, Patterson allegedly withdrew the $2.36 million from his account through cashier’s checks and cash.

The count with which Patterson is charged carries a maximum potential penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, or twice the gross gain or loss from the offense.

The charge and allegations contained in the complaint are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.