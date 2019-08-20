Teenager stabbed to death in Irvington following dispute

IRVINGTON, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II and Irvington Police Director Tracy Bowers announced Aug. 15 that the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force is investigating a homicide in Irvington.

Shaquan N. Kearson, 18, of Irvington, was fatally stabbed Aug. 14 during an altercation in the 700 block of Springfield Avenue. The preliminary investigation indicates the decedent came to the location with a gun, confronted the resident and discharged the gun. That resident then stabbed Kearson.

Kearson was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 10:01 p.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Additional information will be released as it becomes available. At this time no one has been charged.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-847-7432.