31-year-old man dies of gunshot wounds in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose announced Aug. 15 that the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating the fatal shooting of Anthony Starks, 31, of Newark.

On Aug. 14 at approximately 5:30 p.m., Newark police discovered Starks suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in a parking lot in the 400 block of Littleton Avenue.

He was transported to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5:54 p.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-847-7432.