Arrest made in vehicular homicide in Irvington

IRVINGTON, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II announced March 28 that Mark A. Burney Jr., 20, of Newark, was arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter, vehicular homicide and assault by auto in connection with the March 17 crash in Irvington that resulted in the death of Eric Smith, 43, of Newark.

A passenger in Burney’s vehicle was also seriously injured in the crash, according to Assistant Prosecutor Adam Wells, who is handling the case.

It is alleged that at approximately 1 a.m. on March 17 in the area of Springfield and Clinton avenues, Burney, who was driving a Dodge Charger, struck and killed Smith, who was driving a Chevy Monte Carlo. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

These are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.