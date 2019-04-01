Newark man convicted of possession of a handgun, tampering with physical evidence

NEWARK, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II announced March 29 that an Essex County jury has convicted Dashon Ross, 34, of Newark, of second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun, third-degree tampering with physical evidence and second-degree possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, following a retrial before Superior Court Judge Nancy Sivilli.

During the first trial on Oct. 31, 2018, a jury returned a partial verdict on two of five counts and found Ross guilty of third-degree possession of heroin and fourth-degree resisting arrest by fleeing.

According to Assistant Prosecutor Donato D’Angelo, who tried the case, on Feb. 25, 2016, Ross was wanted by New Jersey State Police for discarding a loaded 9mm handgun inside the Super Plaza bodega located at 408 Elizabeth Ave. in Newark.

On the following day, State Police located Ross in the vicinity of Hillside and Clinton avenues and attempted to place him under arrest. After a brief foot pursuit, State Police apprehended Ross and a search incident to his arrest revealed 27 wax folds of heroin in his possession.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 31 before Judge Sivilli. Ross faces a discretionary extended term of up to 20 years in state prison and must serve 8.5 years before he is eligible for parole.

“This outcome was made possible by the extraordinary work of Detective Michael Savnik, Trooper Joshua Morrison and Detective Sgt. Tommy Kelshaw of the New Jersey State Police,” D’Angelo said.