Authorities seek help from public to identify man

NEWARK, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens announced March 29 that the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office is seeking help from the public in identifying the man in the accompanying photos.

He is a person of interest in the connection with the March 17 murder of Deante Barr. Barr was fatally shot at approximately 10 p.m. at 992 South Orange Ave. in Newark

Anyone with information that can help identify this individual is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Tips Line at 1-877-847-7432.

The identity of callers will be kept anonymous.