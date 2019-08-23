Nursing asst. charged with killing nursing home resident

NEWARK, NJ — Certified nursing assistant Monique Beaucejour, 46, of Bloomfield, has been charged with reckless manslaughter for causing the death of 85-year-old Fannie McClain, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II in an Aug. 16 press release.

McClain, who previously lived in Bloomfield, was a resident at the Waterview Nursing Home located at 536 Ridge Road in Cedar Grove.

On Tuesday, Aug. 13, at approximately 11:30 a.m., emergency medical personnel were called to the nursing home on a report of an injured patient. When they arrived, they discovered the victim suffering from a head injury. She was transported to Mountainside Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 2:08 p.m.

Initially, Beaucejour led others to believe the injuries were caused by another patient. But as the investigation continued, it was determined that Beaucejour allegedly became aware the woman had fallen and sustained a head injury. Instead of seeking help, she put McClain back in bed and returned to the room later, acting as if she just discovered her injured.

In addition to reckless manslaughter, Beaucejour was charged with hindering, obstruction and neglect of the elderly as a result of her efforts to cover up the incident.

These are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-847-7432.