Man arrested for sexual assault, police find mummified remains

NEWARK, NJ — Robert Frank Williams, 53, of Newark, was arrested for sexually assaulting a juvenile and, when executing a search warrant at his residence, law enforcement reportedly found mummified remains, according to an Aug. 16 press release from acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose.

Williams’ arrest was the culmination of a joint investigation commenced after the Newark Police Department received a report that a 13-year-old child had been sexually assaulted by Williams over a period of several months, beginning in 2018.

On Aug. 15, members of the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit, along with detectives from the Newark Police Department, executed a search warrant at Williams’ residence. During the search, detectives found mummified human remains in a bin in a closet. Detectives also observed an alter to an unknown deity in his bedroom.

The charges filed against Williams include first-degree aggravated sexual assault for engaging in an act of penetration upon on a child younger than 13 years of age; first-degree endangering the welfare of a child for the production of items depicting the sexual exploitation or abuse of a child; second-degree sexual assault upon a victim who was between the ages of 13 and 15; second-degree luring; third-degree endangering the welfare of a child for engaging in sexual conduct with a child; and second-degree desecration of human remains.

Stephens commended the work of the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit and of the Newark Police Department, saying, “It is these partnerships that allow us to effectively pursue those who prey upon the children of Essex County.”

These are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-847-7432.