47-year-old man shot and killed in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose announced April 10 that the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the fatal shooting of Niles L. Mayo, 47, of Newark.

Mayo was fatally shot on April 9 at approximately 2:27 a.m. in the 700 block of 20th Street. He was transported to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:06 a.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-847-7432.