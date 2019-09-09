Pedestrian killed when struck by vehicle in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — Authorities are investigating an incident in which a woman was fatally injured when struck by a motor vehicle in Newark on Sept. 3, according to a press release from acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose.

The incident occurred shortly before noon in the area of 5 Washington St. The victim was struck by a vehicle traveling on Washington Street toward Broad Street. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:14 p.m. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending formal identification and notification of the next of kin, according to Chief Assistant Prosecutor Thomas Fennelly.

According to the press release, the driver of the vehicle did not originally stop at the scene but was located a short time later by detectives from the Prosecutor’s Office and Newark Police Department. No charges have been filed at this time, but the investigation is continuing, according to Fennelly.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Prosecutor’s Tips Line at 877-847-7432.

No further information is available at this time.