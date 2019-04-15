EO man commits health care fraud

NEWARK, NJ — On April 12, an Essex County man admitted his role in a conspiracy to submit false and fraudulent insurance claims for out-of-network chiropractic services that were never performed, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced.

Keasam Johnson, 35, of East Orange, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Claire C. Cecchi in Newark federal court to an information charging him with one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud.

According to the documents filed in this case and statements made in court, Johnson worked as a supervisor in the New Jersey office of a large telecommunications company until August 2017. A co-defendant Tiffany Marsh, 41, of West Orange, was a medical biller and the owner and operator of TJB Medical Billing Consultants LLC, through which she provided medical billing to health care providers, including two New Jersey chiropractors. Marsh and Johnson were charged June 26 with one count each of conspiracy to commit health care fraud.

Johnson and other conspirators submitted false and fraudulent insurance claims for out-of-network chiropractic services that were never performed. Marsh allegedly used her access to the billing software at the chiropractor offices to generate the fraudulent claims. Johnson recruited telecommunications company employees to participate in the scheme. The fraudulent claims resulted in the payment of reimbursements to conspirators in exchange for a portion of the proceeds.

The charge of conspiracy to commit health care fraud carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for July 24.

The pending charge and allegations against Marsh are merely accusations, and she is presumed innocent unless or until proved guilty in a court of law.