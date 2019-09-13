Maplewood police arrest individual for domestic assault

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Nyesha K. Allen, 28, of Newark, is currently in police custody for allegedly stabbing and shooting a woman on Springfield Avenue in Maplewood.

On Sept. 11 at approximately 7:35 a.m., the Maplewood Police Department received several 9-1-1 calls reporting gunshots in the area of 1701 Springfield Ave., according to a press release from the department. Officers arrived immediately to the scene and observed an injured adult woman.

The victim was able to motion to officers that the perpetrator had fled through the rear of the parking garage. Officers in the area observed a suspect running from the scene matching the clothing description provided by witnesses. Officers stopped that individual, Allen, on Hilton Avenue. Allen was reportedly found in possession of a 22-caliber handgun and a knife; several 22-caliber bullet casings were recovered at the scene.

According to police, Allen and the victim know each other and this was a domestic violence incident.

Allen is in custody and has been charged with criminal attempted murder, endangering the welfare of a child, possession of handgun, possession of weapon other, two charges of possession of weapon for unlawful purpose, and receiving stolen property. She is currently remanded to the Essex County Correctional Facility.

The victim has been receiving treatment at Rutgers Hospital in Newark for multiple gunshot and stab wounds and is currently in stable condition.

Detectives are currently canvassing in the area for additional witnesses. If anyone has information or video pertaining to this incident, contact Maplewood Police Detective Baez at 973-761-7920.

These charges are accusations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless or until they either plead guilty or are found guilty in a court of law.

“The Maplewood Police Department would like to extend special thanks to the citizens of our community that assisted in quickly notifying the department and providing accurate information regarding the incident. The department would also like to thank members of the Maplewood Fire Department and EMS Squad for providing speedy medical assistance to the victim,” Police Chief Jim DeVaul said. “As chief, I would like to congratulate and extend my gratitude to the officers of the Maplewood Police Department for an excellent job. Well done. The officers heroically apprehended the armed suspect and took her into custody without injury to her or any members of the public. Additional recognition goes to the Maplewood detectives and support staff that through their professionalism and investigative expertise was able to close the case resulting in the suspect being identified, processed and charged.

“My thoughts go out to the victim and her children who have been greatly affected by this tragedy,” he continued. “October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Please remember that domestic violence is real. We all know of persons who suffer in silence for many reasons and circumstances. Take time to offer your support and let them know that they are not alone and there is assistance available.”