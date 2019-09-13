Sheriff’s officers search house, recover four weapons

NEWARK, NJ — Two suspects were arrested on Sept. 10 and four weapons, including a Springfield model XP 40 semi-automatic handgun, were recovered by Essex County sheriff’s detectives, according to a release from the department.

Sheriff Armando Fontoura said the detectives executed a search warrant at 40 Dassing Ave. in the city’s West Ward.

“Upon arrival, our officers inquired about the whereabouts of Malcolm Farmer, age 33, the target of the investigation,” Fontoura said. “His brother, Isaiah Farmer, age 29, said that Malcom was not on the premises and consented to the search.”

In Malcolm Farmer’s bedroom, the detectives found Nahji Mayes, age 23, of Newark, who had been sleeping, and detained him.

“The search yielded a fully loaded, .40 caliber Springfield semi-automatic handgun, three air-soft pellet guns, a small amount of marijuana, a large cache of ammunition of various calibers, 15 cell phones and $1,000 in cash,” Fontoura said.

Isaiah Farmer and Mayes were placed under arrest and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of narcotics paraphernalia.

The suspects were transported to the Essex County Correctional Facility. The search for Malcolm Farmer is ongoing.

These charges are accusations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless or until they either plead guilty or are found guilty in a court of law.