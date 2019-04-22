Man shot to death on Springfield Ave. in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose announced April 20 that the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating a fatal shooting.

Farad Burt, 37, of Newark, was fatally shot in the 500 block of Springfield Avenue in Newark. He was transported to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:18 a.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made yet.