ECPO investigates officer-involved shooting

NEWARK, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced April 22 that the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Professional Standards Bureau is investigating a police officer-involved shooting.

The preliminary investigation indicates an off-duty state prison corrections officer shot a suspect during an attempted robbery overnight into Sunday, April 21. The officer was not injured. The suspect is hospitalized.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-847-7432.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.