Montclair teen fights off abduction

MONTCLAIR, NJ — An 18-year-old Montclair teen reported to police that she fought off an attempted abduction on Sunday, April 21.

At approximately 3:22 p.m., Montclair police responded to the area of Park Street and Watchung Avenue on a report of an attempted abduction. The female victim reported that, while walking north on Park Street, a vehicle pulled alongside her and a male exited.

The male reportedly approached the victim, grabbed her and attempted to force her toward the vehicle. The victim resisted the male, freed herself and ran home. She suffered minor scrapes to her neck and arms, according to police.

The suspect is described as a white male; approximately 40-to-50 years old; medium build; between 5-feet, 5-inches and to 5-feet, 9-inches in height; brown hair; brown eyes; a “full beard with a brown mustache; and a round face. The vehicle was described as green or gray in color, a four-door, older model crossover, possibly 2000s, with a “white” license plate on the rear.

This incident is currently under investigation by the Montclair Police Detective Bureau. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Montclair Police Department at 973-744-1234.