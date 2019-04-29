Authorities investigate two fatal shootings in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose announced on April 28 that authorities are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred in Newark on April 27 and 28.

Newark police officers were dispatched to the 300 block of South 9th Street on reports of shots fired just after 11 p.m. on Saturday, April 27. Arriving units located an unresponsive male, who was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:31 p.m., according to Chief Assistant Prosecutor Thomas S. Fennelly of the Prosecutor’s Homicide Unit. The victim has been identified as Rahman K. Branch, 39, of Newark.

The second incident occurred shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 28, in the 400 block of 7th Avenue. Newark police officers responded to that area on reports of shots fired and arriving units located an unresponsive male within a vehicle at the intersection of 7th Avenue and North 12th Street. The male, who was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:37 a.m., according to Fennelly. This victim has been identified as Nathaniel Mickens, 32, of Newark.

Both incidents, which appear to be unrelated, are being investigated by the Prosecutor’s Homicide Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department. Both investigations are active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Prosecutor’s Tips Line at 877-847-7432.

No further information is available at this time.