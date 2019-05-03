Authorities investigate fatal shooting in Newark, NJ

NEWARK, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II and Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura announced on April 30 that authorities are investigating a shooting homicide in Branch Brook Park in Newark.

Shortly after noon on April 30, officers from the Essex County Sheriff’s Office received reports of an unresponsive male in a gazebo in the park. The officers responded to that area and observed the male, who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene at 12:38 p.m. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, according to Chief Assistant Prosecutor Thomas Fennelly of the Prosecutor’s Homicide Unit.

This incident is being investigated by the Prosecutor’s Homicide Task Force and the Essex County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Prosecutor’s Tips Line at 877-847-7432.

Fontoura has announced a $10,000 reward from the Essex County Crime Stoppers Program for information leading to the identification of a suspect.

No further information is available at this time.