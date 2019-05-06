Leader of drug-trafficking org. charged with continuing criminal enterprise

NEWARK, NJ — An Essex County man has been indicted on an additional charge stemming from his role as the leader of a drug-trafficking organization that dealt heroin and crack cocaine in and around Newark, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced on April 25.

Keith Herd, 31, of Newark, is charged in a second superseding indictment, returned April 24, with one count of engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise. Herd was charged by indictment in August 2018 with two counts of distribution and possession with intent to distribute heroin. A superseding indictment in October 2018 added one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court, Herd was the main heroin supplier in and around Hayes Street and 14th Avenue in the area of the New Community Corporation community development and the leader of the Brick City Brim set of the Bloods street gang within NCC. In addition to selling narcotics in and around NCC, Herd and members of the organization alerted each other to police and rival gang member or drug dealer presence within NCC, shared narcotics supplies, narcotics proceeds, customers, and raised money for each other following arrests.

If convicted, Herd faces a mandatory term of life in prison.

Herd was originally charged by complaint along with 10 other individuals in March 2018. An additional 17 individuals were charged by complaint in April and August of 2018. Furad Loyal, 37, Tyrone Brown, 35, and Raheem Tarry, 33, all of Newark, are indicted with Herd on narcotics conspiracy, distribution and possession charges for their respective roles in the NCC drug-trafficking organization. Loyal also faces firearms possession charges.

The charges and allegations contained in the indictment are merely accusations, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless or until found guilty in a court of law.