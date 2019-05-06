Essex County jury convicts Orange man in killing of taxicab driver

NEWARK, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II announced May 3 that an Essex County jury has convicted Orange resident Sheedley Pierre, 22, of felony murder, robbery, conspiracy, using a juvenile in a crime and weapons offenses for his role in the killing of Jonas Larose, a 55-year-old East Orange taxicab driver.

“Mr. Larose was a hardworking family man who was simply trying to make an honest living when his life was taken by Pierre and the juvenile. While there is nothing we can do to bring him back to his family members, hopefully the jury’s verdict will give them some sense of justice,” said Assistant Prosecutor Jason Goldberg, who tried the case.

According to Goldberg, on Nov. 30, 2016, Pierre and a 14-year-old juvenile called for a cab. When Larose arrived, they pulled a gun on the cab driver and attempted to rob him.

Witnesses heard popping sounds and police later found Larose in his taxicab in the 200 block of Snyder Street in Orange at approximately 11 p.m. suffering from two gunshot wounds to his head. The defendant and the juvenile fled on foot. They ran before taking any money. Witnesses heard them laughing and saying they had just killed the cab driver.

Pierre gave detectives in the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force a statement admitting being at the scene and admitted knowing it was going to be a robbery, but denied his involvement.

DNA from a bloody jacket linked the victim to the Pierre. In addition, there were Facebook messages between the juvenile and Pierre the morning after the murder.

The 14-year-old male and Pierre were arrested and charged in connection with the crime. The juvenile was sentenced to 10 years. He is not being identified because he was tried as a juvenile and juvenile records are confidential public.

Following a one-month trial before the presiding Criminal Division Judge Ronald D. Wigler, Pierre was convicted on all six counts. Sentencing is scheduled for June 17. Pierre faces 30 years to life in New Jersey State Prison when he is sentenced.