Orange police investigate fatal stabbing

ORANGE, NJ — The Orange Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force are investigating the fatal stabbing of Katrina Perry, 34, of Orange, according to a Sept. 26 press release from acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II and Orange Police Director Todd Warren.

The stabbing occurred in the 100 block of Main Street in Orange. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-847-7432.