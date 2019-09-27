Newark man sentenced to 50 years in prison for murder

NEWARK, NJ — Alrashim Chambers, 32, of Newark, was sentenced to 50 years in New Jersey State Prison by Superior Court Judge John Zunic after an Essex County jury convicted him of aggravated manslaughter in connection with the death of Rajaee Montgomery, 22, according to a Sept. 27 press release from acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II.

Under the No Early Release Act, Chambers must serve 85 percent of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

On May 27, 2017, Chambers fatally shot Montgomery in the back as Montgomery ran from gunfire in Newark. On June 14, 2019, an Essex County jury convicted Chambers of aggravated manslaughter, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and aggravated assault

Arguing for a 50-year prison term, Assistant Prosecutor John Anderson, who tried the case with Assistant Prosecutor Cara Smith, urged Zunic to impose an extended prison term because of Chambers’ long criminal history.

Zunic, who presided over the trial, agreed that Chambers was eligible for the extended term. Chambers has four prior felony convictions. In 2006, he was convicted of possession of a controlled dangerous substance. In 2008, he was convicted of aggravated assault while on probation. In 2012, he was convicted of eluding. In 2013, he was convicted in federal court of possession of a handgun.

In 2010 he was tried and acquitted of the murder of Victoria Carmen White.

Chambers was on supervised release when he killed Montgomery.

“Rajaee’s death was the result of senseless violence over a $2,500 car and while there is no way to bring him back, this sentence will hopefully give Rajaee’s family some form of closure,” Smith said.