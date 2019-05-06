28-year-old man shot to death in Irvington

IRVINGTON, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II and Irvington Police Director Tracy Bowers announced May 6 that the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the fatal shooting of Tuason R. Wise, 28, of Irvington.

On Thursday, May 2, Wise was discovered with an apparent fatal gunshot injury in his apartment in the 100 block of Carolina Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:50 a.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-847-7432.