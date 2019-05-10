East Orange man shot and killed

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II and East Orange Public Safety Director Domingos Saldida announced May 9 that the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from East Orange, is investigating the fatal shooting of Timothy Tyreek Melendez, 31, of East Orange.

On Wednesday, May 8, at approximately 1:15 p.m. Melendez was shot in the 200 block of North Grove Street in East Orange. He was transported to University Hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead at 9:11 p.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-847-7432.