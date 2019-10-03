West Orange man arrested in Orange fatal stabbing

ORANGE, NJ — Christopher Dudley, 34, of West Orange, has been arrested and charged with the murder of Katrina Perry, 34, of Orange, according to a Sept. 28 press release from acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II and Orange Police Director Todd Warren.

Perry was fatally stabbed at her home in the 100 block of Main Street in Orange on Sept. 26.

Dudley is believed to have had a dating relationship with the victim at some point.

These are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.