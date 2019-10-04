Teenager shot to death in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating the fatal shooting of Waleik McCollum, 19, of Newark, according to an Oct. 3 press release from acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose.

On Sunday, Sept. 29, at approximately 3:40 p.m., McCollum was shot in the 100 block of Brookdale Avenue. He was transported to University Hospital and pronounced dead on Sept. 30 at 10:21 p.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-847-7432.