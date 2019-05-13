Child critically injured by vehicle in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose announced May 12 that authorities are investigating an incident in which a 2-year-old child was critically injured when she was struck by a pickup truck in Newark earlier that day.

The child was struck by a 2008 Chevrolet pickup truck at approximately 9:40 a.m. near the intersection of 18th and Brookdale avenues. The driver of the pickup truck did not stop at the scene. The victim, whose name is being withheld because of her age, was rushed to University Hospital, where she is currently in critical condition.

The pickup truck was located a short distance away by detectives from the Prosecutor’s Office and Newark police officers. The driver of the pickup truck has been identified as Romane Errol Senior, 26, of Newark. He has been charged with fourth-degree operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and causing serious bodily injury, according to Chief Assistant Prosecutor Thomas Fennelly of the Prosecutor’s Homicide Unit. Senior will be lodged in the Essex County Correctional Facility pending an appearance in the Essex County Central Judicial Processing Court.

This incident is being investigated by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Crime Scene Investigations Bureau and Major Crimes Task Force, both of which include detectives from the Newark Police Department. The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Prosecutor’s Tips Line at 877-847-7432.

The charges against this defendant are merely accusations. He is presumed innocent at this time.