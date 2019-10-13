East Orange man convicted of drug distribution

IRVINGTON, NJ — An Essex County jury has convicted Willie C. Moore, 40, currently of East Orange, of eight counts of possession and possession with intent to distribute opioids, including oxycodone, endocet, alprazolam and heroin, according to an Oct. 8 press release from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Following a trial before Superior Court Judge Nancy Sivilli, Moore was also convicted of one count of possession of hollow-nose bullets. Possession of hollow-nose bullets is illegal because they pierce police officers’ bulletproof vests.

The drugs and bullets were seized in the execution of two search warrants on Moore’s business and home in Irvington on March 17, 2017.

According to Assistant Prosecutor Felicia Garnes, who prosecuted the case on behalf of the state, “Irvington Police Detective Chris Jenkins and his partners continued the investigation for over a year following the arrest of Mr. Moore, which provided the jury with crucial evidence enabling them to come to a just verdict.”

Moore, who has one prior felony conviction for forgery, faces up to five years in New Jersey State Prison.