27-year-old shot to death in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating the fatal shooting of Faheem R. Muhammad, 27, of Newark, according to an Oct. 8 press release from the prosecutor’s office.

Muhammad was shot in the 400 block of Lyons Avenue on Monday, Oct. 7. He was transported to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:20 p.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-847-7432.