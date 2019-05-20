Former employee of Rutgers Medical School sentenced to 5 years

NEWARK, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II announced May 15 that Sondra Bell, 55, of Newark, was sentenced to five years in New Jersey State Prison for stealing more than $87,000 from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, where she was employed for 24 years as an administrative assistant.

Assistant Prosecutor Walter Dirkin, who handled the case, said the theft started in January of 2017 and continued until April of 2018, when the Ethics and Compliance Department at Rutgers University notified the audit group regarding an $87,145 discrepancy. During the investigation, it was determined that Bell had been generating vouchers for her own personal use.

The theft came to light when Bell was asked to purchase airline tickets for her boss to attend a medical conference. At that point she advised the doctor there was not enough money in the account to pay for the airline ticket, admitted stealing the money and asked him to “cover” the $87,000. He declined and authorities were alerted.

On Jan. 18, the defendant entered a guilty plea to second-degree theft by deception. Bell was sentenced by Superior Court Judge Michael L. Ravin. She said she used the stolen funds for personal use, including paying her son’s college tuition.

“The defendant was a trusted employee and she was respected in the community. Unfortunately, in her greed, she sold her reputation and ultimately her freedom; and in the process, she harmed a program which served the most vulnerable in our society,” Dirkin said.