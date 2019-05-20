Irvington man convicted of multiple drug offenses

NEWARK, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II announced May 17 that an Essex County jury convicted Keshawn Tucker, 44, of Irvington, of six drug-related offenses, following a trial before Superior Court Judge Arthur J. Batista.

Tucker was convicted of possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute heroin and cocaine, and possession of heroin and cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school.

According to Assistant Prosecutor Chelsea Coleman, who tried the case, on March 11, 2017, Tucker was pulled over by Newark Police in the area of Broadway and Montclair Avenue for motor vehicle violations. When he was stopped, the police discovered he had an expired and suspended license and an open warrant.

Officers placed him under arrest and put him in the patrol car. Tucker asked the police to retrieve his watch, medication and sweater. In the course of getting those items from the car, the police noticed two plastic bags in the center console containing 155 decks of heroin and 94 vials of cocaine, Coleman said. They also discovered three cell phones and $375 in cash. Tucker was arrested and charged with multiple counts of drug possession and distribution.

On May 16, he was convicted of all six counts. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 19. Because Tucker has three prior felony convictions — one for carjacking and two for drug offenses — he is eligible for an extended term. Consequently, he faces five to 10 years in New Jersey State Prison when he is sentenced.

“The jury rendered the judgment of the community after carefully weighing the facts and the evidence. Now, he will face the consequences of his actions,” Coleman said.