Newark man admits role in drug distribution

NEWARK, NJ — On Oct. 11, a Newark man admitted possessing heroin that was seized from him at Newark Penn Station, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced.

Jeremy Lorenzo, 30, of Newark, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty to one count of possession with intent to distribute more than 200 grams of heroin.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court, law enforcement officers learned of potential narcotics trafficking by train between Newark and Harrisburg, Pa. Lorenzo encountered law enforcement officers at Penn Station while waiting to board an Amtrak train to Harrisburg. Lorenzo’s statements and behavior caused law enforcement to suspect that he was transporting narcotics. After a certified narcotics dog signaled the presence of narcotics in Lorenzo’s bags, law enforcement initiated a search and recovered more than 200 grams of heroin.

The count to which Lorenzo pleaded guilty carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison, a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison and a fine of up to $5 million. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 22.