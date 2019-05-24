26-year-old man shot to death in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose announced May 23 that the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating the fatal shooting of Ian Taylor, 26, of Newark.

On Wednesday, May 22, at approximately 12:30 a.m., police responded to the 100 block of Sunset Avenue in Newark and found Taylor suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after at 12:48 a.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-847-7432.